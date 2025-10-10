Unable to find job in Hyderabad, 30-year-old dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old died by suicide as he was unable to find a job in Hyderabad and was facing financial distress.

Depressed over it, the man jumped before a speeding train on the railway tracks between Moula Ali and Charlapalli railway stations.

Failed to find suitable job in Hyderabad

As per the details of the incident, the victim, who is identified as Susheel Kumar Sahu, aged 30 years, was a native of Odisha.

He was searching for a suitable job in the city. When he failed to find a job despite multiple attempts, he took the extreme step on Thursday night.

Following the incident, the Secunderabad Government Railway Police began investigating the case.

Suicide at beau’s house

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old woman died by suicide at her beau’s house in Hyderabad last month.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nagole inspector of police Maqbool Jani said that the woman, who is identified as Boda Swaroopa, was in a relationship with Banoth Anil.

The woman, who was already married, entered into a relationship with Anil. Later, the woman was reportedly lured by Anil to Hyderabad.

When Swaroopa asked Anil for marriage, he denied, saying that she was already a married woman.

Following this, the woman entered into depression and later died by suicide at her beau’s house.

The extreme step taken by Susheel Kumar Sahu over a job becomes the latest one in the list of suicides in Hyderabad.