Three soldiers killed in fresh Israeli attack on Syrian capital

The Israeli attack triggered the Syrian air defenses, which intercepted most of the Israeli missiles

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 24th February 2022 8:48 am IST
Three soldiers killed in fresh Israeli attack on Syrian capital
Representative Image

Damascus: Three soldiers were killed in an Israeli missile strike targeting military sites in Damascus after midnight, Syrian state news agency SANA said early Thursday morning.

The Israeli attack triggered the Syrian air defenses, which intercepted most of the Israeli missiles, said SANA, citing a military source without providing further details.

The attack came only about a day after Israel struck Syrian military sites in the southern province of Quneitra, causing damage, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

On February 16, Israel carried out a similar missile strike against points south of Damascus, which resulted in material damage but no casualties.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button