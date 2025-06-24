Three Telangana men freed from Malaysian jail with KTR’s help

Hyderabad: In a major relief for their families, three more residents of Telangana who were imprisoned in Malaysia have safely returned home, thanks to the intervention of BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR).

The three individuals namely Rachakonda Naresh and Gunda Srinivas from Lingapura village in Kadem mandal, and Yamunuri Ravinder from Munyal village in Dasturabad mandal of Nizamabad district landed back in India on Monday.

Their return completes the repatriation of all six Telangana natives who were wrongfully jailed in Malaysia. The first three had returned last month.

The release was made possible through the continued efforts of senior BRS leader and Khanapur constituency in-charge, Bhukya Johnson Naik, who acted under the guidance of KTR.

Naik personally travelled to Malaysia, coordinated with Indian and Malaysian embassy officials, hired legal support, and bore all expenses related to their release and return.

Overjoyed and emotional, the freed men expressed heartfelt gratitude.

“When we had lost all hope in the Malaysian jail, KTR became our ray of light,” they said. “We are deeply thankful to him and to Johnson Naik, who came all the way to Malaysia and worked day and night to bring us back.”

Their safe return has brought relief not just to their families but to the entire local community, who had been anxiously waiting for their loved ones to come home.