Three-year-old boy drowns in Kukatpally swimming pool

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded at an apartment complex within the KPHB police station limits on Sunday, January 4, when a three-year-old boy was found dead in the swimming pool.

Arjun Kumar was dropped off at his grandparents’ for the weekend. On Sunday morning, the child went out to play and slipped into the pool and drowned, as per local reports.

When residents noticed his body floating, they pulled him out and rushed the child to a private hospital in Nizampet, where doctors attempted to resuscitate him but in vain.

A case of suspicious death has been registered at KPHB police station ad further investigation is underway.