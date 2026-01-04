Three-year-old boy drowns in Kukatpally swimming pool

A case of suspicious death has been registered at KPHB police station ad further investigation is underway.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th January 2026 10:15 pm IST|   Updated: 4th January 2026 10:17 pm IST
Image shows a swimming pool with trees in the background
Representational image

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded at an apartment complex within the KPHB police station limits on Sunday, January 4, when a three-year-old boy was found dead in the swimming pool.

Advertisement

Arjun Kumar was dropped off at his grandparents’ for the weekend. On Sunday morning, the child went out to play and slipped into the pool and drowned, as per local reports.

When residents noticed his body floating, they pulled him out and rushed the child to a private hospital in Nizampet, where doctors attempted to resuscitate him but in vain.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

A case of suspicious death has been registered at KPHB police station ad further investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th January 2026 10:15 pm IST|   Updated: 4th January 2026 10:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button