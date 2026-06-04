Three-year-old wanders off at midnight in Hyderabad, rescued

Since it was summer, the girl's parents had not locked the door while sleeping at night.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th June 2026 9:50 pm IST
Police officers with a woman and child in a community setting.
Three-year-old wanders off at midnight in Hyderabad, rescued

Hyderabad: A three-year-old girl who had wandered out of her house at around 1 am on Thursday, June 4, was reunited with her family within two hours after locals spotted her alone at a restaurant.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Chilkalguda police station said that since it was summer, the girl’s parents had not locked the door while sleeping at night.

The girl, who lives near the Friday vegetable market area in Chilkalguda, had wandered off nearly a kilometre from her house and landed up at a restaurant called Akbar Hotel.

Subhan Bakery

A local, Mohd Ifran, noticed the girl all alone and informed the police, who immediately pressed into action. They located her house within two hours and handed her over safely, the official said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th June 2026 9:50 pm IST

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