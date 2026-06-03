8-year-old wanders off from home, rescued by Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: An 8-year-old girl who had wandered off from her home and was standing helpless near the Lakdikapul metro station was rescued by the police and safely reunited with her family within an hour on Tuesday, June 2.

The girl, identified as Manvi, was spotted by a police constable when she was wandering alone in a distressed state. Recognising that the child was lost, the constable immediately rescued her, brought her safely to the police station, and informed the Saifabad Station House Officer.

Also Read Bandlaguda Police traces missing four-year-old in two hours

When police enquired, the girl said she lived in Habeebnagar, nearly two kilometer away from where she was found. Police then traced her house and contacted her father, Rajesh Kumar.

He was called to the police station and after necessary verification protocols, the girl was safely handed over.