8-year-old wanders off from home, rescued by Hyderabad police

The girl, identified as Manvi, was spotted by a police constable when she was wandering alone in a distressed state at the Lakdikapul metro station.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 3rd June 2026 9:56 pm IST
8-year-old wanders off from home, rescued by Hyderabad police
8-year-old wanders off from home, rescued by Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: An 8-year-old girl who had wandered off from her home and was standing helpless near the Lakdikapul metro station was rescued by the police and safely reunited with her family within an hour on Tuesday, June 2.

The girl, identified as Manvi, was spotted by a police constable when she was wandering alone in a distressed state. Recognising that the child was lost, the constable immediately rescued her, brought her safely to the police station, and informed the Saifabad Station House Officer.

When police enquired, the girl said she lived in Habeebnagar, nearly two kilometer away from where she was found. Police then traced her house and contacted her father, Rajesh Kumar.

Subhan Bakery

He was called to the police station and after necessary verification protocols, the girl was safely handed over.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 3rd June 2026 9:56 pm IST

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