Three youngsters drown in Kadapa’s Penna River during short film shoot

As per reports, the youngsters went into the river while shooting; however slipped into deep waters accidentally, amid heavy currents.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2026 5:26 pm IST
Two boys drown in Krishna River, rescue teams search for missing children near Suryapet.
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Tragedy struck in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, where three young men lost their lives while making a short film around the Penna River at Pushpagiri village.

According to local news reports, the deceased belonged to a group that hailed from Kadapa, Annamayya and Chittoor districts. The eight friends connected via Instagram and were shooting short movies together under the banner name “Frontline Press.”

The names of the deceased are Hari Babu, 25, Harshavardhan, 22, and Krishna Chaitanya, 20. They had come to the village for the shooting of scenes on the river.

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As per reports, the victims went into the river while shooting; however slipped into deep waters accidentally, amid heavy currents.

The locals informed the authorities about the incident, and police officials arrived at the scene and began rescue operations.

Bodies of two persons recovered; search underway

In the process of searching for the victims, the bodies of two persons (Hari Babu and Harshavardhan) have been retrieved till now. Search operations are being conducted for the missing third person, Krishna Chaitanya.

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Police believe that it was due to the sudden depth and unsafe conditions in the river. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2026 5:26 pm IST

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