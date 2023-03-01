Thrill on a budget: Adventure activities in Hyderabad under Rs 300

Hyderabad offers way more than its stunning tourist spots and lip-smacking food. It is also a hub for adventure enthusiasts seeking an adrenaline rush. Along with iconic landmarks like the Golconda Fort and Charminar, the city offers a diverse range of thrilling activities. Each of the sport guarantees to pump up your adrenaline and are sure to leave you with an unforgettable experience.

The thrill of engaging in adventure activities is always unparalleled, and when you can enjoy these experiences at a reasonable price, the excitement is even greater. Agree? And, the feeling of achieving something that was once considered out of reach due to cost barriers is truly fulfilling. You just muster the courage to do it, the rest will tell you where you can have fun at cheaper rates.

In this write-up, we will tell you about one of the best places in Hyderabad where you can experience various adventurous activities without burning a hole in your pocket and at very affordable rates.

The Cliffin Adventure Park in Injapur near LB Nagar Hyderabad is one of the best places to visit to experience adventure activities at cheaper rates. You can enjoy Zip-lining, sky-cycling, rope-climbing, wall-climbing, rappelling or abseiling etc, here.

So, are you ready to visit this place where there is an abundance of adrenaline, If yes, then keep scrolling as below is the price list of all activities you can do here.

Wall Climbing Rs 199

Archery Rs 99

Rope climbing Rs 50

Sky Cycling Rs 300

Ziplining Rs 300

The price for the entry pass is Rs 1,150 if you want to play all the games and do adventure activities inside the park. The park opens at 9 am everyday (Except Weekends) and closes at 6 pm while on weekends it opens at 7 am and gates are closed at 6:30 pm.

Check out the reels shared by various bloggers from the place.