Thriller at T20 World Cup: South Africa beat Afghanistan after two Super Overs

Ahmedabad: South Africa defeated Afghanistan after two Super Overs in a thrilling Group D match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday, February 11.

Sent in to bat, South Africa rode on a 114-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (59) and Ryan Rickelton (61) to post a competitive 187 for 6.

South Africa’s Marco Jansen drops a catch off Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. AP/PTI(AP02_11_2026_000141B)

In reply, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a 42-ball 84 to lay the foundation, but Afghanistan were bowled out for exactly 187 in 19.4 overs, forcing the match into its first Super Over.

South African cricket player rests on the pitch after a tense match involving Super Overs at the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan scored 17 for no loss with Azmatullah Omarzai striking two fours and a six off Lungi Ngidi.

Afghanistan’s Darwish Rasooli plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. AP/PTI(AP02_11_2026_000113A)

South Africa matched the total, with Tristan Stubbs hitting a six off the final ball to take the contest into a second Super Over.

Batting first in the second Super Over, South Africa scored 23, powered by David Miller’s 16.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz clobbered three sixes but Afghanistan fell short of the target, scoring 19-2 to hand South Africa a dramatic victory.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 187 for 6 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 59, Ryan Rickelton 61; Azmatullah Omarzai 3/41, Rashid Khan 2/28).

Afghanistan: 187 all out in 19.4 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 84; Lungi Ngidi 3/26).