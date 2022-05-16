Throwback: Andrew Symonds’ stint in Bigg Boss 5

Mumbai: Australian cricketer, Andrew Symonds’ sudden demise in a car accident on Sunday has left many in shock and grieving. Several fans have taken to social media to offer condolences and reminisce about his key achievements in the world of cricket.

While the cricketer will always be commemorated as a legendary all-rounder, many fans also remember him as the Andrew Symonds who had left his mark on the Hindi entertainment industry. In 2011, Andrew Symonds had participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 5 hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

Andrew Symonds enters the Bigg Boss house tomo! Will he play the ‘gentleman’s game’ inside? Tune in to find out! #BB5 pic.twitter.com/JyPXZqSV — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 6, 2011

Rip Legend Andrew Symonds !!! 💔#Throwback – Salman Bhai With Andrew Symonds When He Entered In Bigg Boss House.. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/D0vZjeAu6b — Being_Aslamkhan #MI💙 (@being_aslamkhan) May 15, 2022

Andrew Symonds had entered BB house as a special guest, for a period of two weeks. He shared the house with several contestants as Juhi Parmar, Mahek Chahal, Pooja Misrra, Shonali Nagrani, Shraddha Sharma, Pooja Bedi, Shakti Kapoor, and Sunny Leone among others.

During his stay, Symonds entertained the viewers by grooving to Bollywood songs, singing ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ to Juhi Parmar, and learning how to make ‘roti’ and Indian curries. During a task, he also channeled his inner actor and imitated Sanjay Dutt’s character Munnabhai from Munna Bhai MBBS.

Andrew Symonds was the sole passenger in the car accident just outside of Townsville in his home state of Queensland and as per reports he died on the spot.