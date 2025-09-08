Throwback: Katrina Kaif plays cricket with Ranbir, viral video

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were once one of the most adorable couples in the industry. They dated for quite some time, and fans loved their chemistry both on screen and off screen. The pair starred together in films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Jagga Jasoos and Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti. Their pairing was a hit with audiences, and they delivered memorable performances that are still remembered by fans today.

Despite their strong on-screen connection, Ranbir and Katrina eventually parted ways. Their split created headlines across the country and became one of the most talked-about topics in Bollywood.

Viral Video from Raajneeti Sets

During the shoot of Raajneeti, the cast and crew often found ways to keep themselves entertained. A throwback video that has now gone viral shows Katrina Kaif trying her hand at cricket with co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Rampal. Arjun is seen giving Katrina tips on how to hold the bat while Ranbir joined in the fun. The video captures a lighter, playful side of the stars, far removed from the serious political drama they were filming.

Today, both stars have moved on in their personal lives. Ranbir Kapoor is married to actress Alia Bhatt, and together they are one of Bollywood’s most admired couples. Katrina Kaif is happily married to actor Vicky Kaushal, and the duo continues to be fan favorites.