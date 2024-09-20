Thummala accuses BRS of misusing Rs 15K cr in Rythu Bandhu funds

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwara Rao criticized the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, claiming that during its tenure, it allocated over Rs 15,000 crore in Rythu Bandhu benefits to landowners who were not actively farming.

He made these remarks at the “Growth with Impact – Government Summit” organized by Deloitte in New Delhi.

He stated that from 2018 to 2023, the BRS government disbursed significant funds under the Rythu Bandhu scheme to individuals who did not cultivate any land.

In contrast, he emphasized that the current Congress government has introduced welfare initiatives like Rythu Bharosa and Rythu Bima, which have been essential in supporting farmers.

However, he acknowledged that there have been challenges in implementing these schemes.

The minister highlighted that the government is addressing these issues by utilizing technology to improve systems and ensure that assistance reaches the farmers who genuinely need it.

The minister emphasized the need for collaboration between farmers, the government, and the private sector to enhance the agriculture industry.

He stated that Telangana is emerging as a centre for agritech innovation, leveraging technologies such as AI-driven crop management systems and blockchain-based supply chain solutions.

Nageshwara Rao highlighted the government’s commitment to advancing farm mechanization and data analytics to optimize resource use and boost productivity.

He pointed out that irrigation and power initiatives have led to significant agricultural growth, but also created challenges, particularly the over-dependence on paddy cultivation, which occupies 44% of the cropped area in Kharif and an alarming 76% in Rabi season.

“This reliance on a single crop strains water resources and exposes farmers to market volatility and soil degradation risks. To combat these issues, the government is actively encouraging crop diversification, with initiatives like the Oil Palm Mission aiming to cultivate oil palm across 3.5 lakh acres by 2029, providing farmers with a sustainable and profitable alternative,” he added.