Thunderstorms to bring heat relief across Telangana from June 1

Monsoon is expected to arrive by the second week of June.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th May 2026 6:33 pm IST
A lush green forest with mist rising from the ground, creating a serene and tranquil atmosphere.
Representational image for rains

Hyderabad: Telangana is expected to be hit with thunderstorms starting June 1, bringing a respite from the heat, which is currently touching 45 degrees Celsius in some districts.

Temperatures will drop to 36-38 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad, while northern and eastern districts will drop to 40-42 degrees starting June 1, according to local weather enthusiast T Balaji.

After June 5, the temperatures will further drop up to 35-36 degree Celsius in Hyderabad and to 38-39 degrees Celsius in northern and central Telangana.

Subhan Bakery

Monsoon is expected to arrive by the second week of June.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th May 2026 6:33 pm IST

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