Ticket price to attend Cannes Film Festival 2024 is Rs...

Mumbai: The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is underway. One of the most talked about film festivals in the world is happening this year from May 14 to May 25, 2024, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France. This prestigious festival showcases critically acclaimed films from around the globe, promising 12 days of cinematic brilliance on the Cannes Red Carpet.

The Cannes Red Carpet is identified with glamour. Over the years several Indian artists have graced the iconic red carpet.

Cannes Film Festival 2024 is currently trending in India due to Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai’s presence. The diva has been a regular presence on the Cannes Red Carpet, and this year marks her 22nd appearance at the festival. Her debut at this iconic film festival was in 2002, and she continues to captivate audiences with her style.

Aishwarya wore a black and gold gown with golden patterns and puffed sleeves. Joining Aishwarya Rai, Indian actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Kiara Advani will also represent India at the Cannes Film Festival.

Let’s have a look at the cost, ticket price, and other details of how one can attend Cannes 2024.

Cannes Film Festival 2024 Ticket Price

According to several media reports, tickets for the Cannes Film Festival 2024 range from Rs 5 lakh to 25 lakh. Each screening is priced differently, a cost that varies depending on the film, its cast, and the experience it offers.

Who Can Buy Tickets?

Access to tickets for the Cannes Film Festival is restricted to those who have received accreditation for the Festival or its affiliated sections, such as Directors’ Fortnight, Semaine de la Critique, ACID, and Cannes Cinéma. Eligible individuals can access the online ticket office to make reservations, subject to availability. This ensures that attendees are affiliated with the film industry or related sectors, maintaining the exclusivity and professional focus of the event.