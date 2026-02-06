Tiff over ‘unruly’ buffalo triggers violent clash in UP’s Deoria, 1 killed

A heated argument allegedly broke out between the two families over shortening the buffalo's halter to keep it off the path.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th February 2026 7:23 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Deoria: A squabble over a halter around a buffalo’s neck allegedly escalated into a violent clash between two brothers and their families, leaving a woman dead and a man critically injured in the Tarkulwa area here, police said on Friday, February 6.

The incident allegedly occurred in Farendaha village when Babulal Yadav was transporting soil from his house to a construction site in baskets.

According to the police, a buffalo belonging to his younger brother Narsingh Yadav was tied along the path and was allegedly charging at passers by, much to the annoyance of Babulal.

Add as a preferred source on Google

A heated argument allegedly broke out between the two families over shortening the buffalo’s halter to keep it off the path.

The verbal spat subsequently turned into a physical altercation. Locals said during the clash, Seema, the wife of Narsingh’s son Gautam, was allegedly attacked with a spade.

“The victim sustained severe head injury and was rushed to the community health centre in Pathardeva. Due to her critical condition, she was referred to the Deoria Medical College, where doctors declared her brought dead,” a police official said.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Narsingh Yadav, who also sustained serious injuries in the fight, has been referred to a hospital in Gorakhpur for specialised treatment, he added.

Tarkulwa Station House Officer Bhupendra Singh said tension prevailed in the village following the death.

“Police teams have been deployed in the village to maintain peace. We are investigating the matter and further legal action is being initiated based on the complaint,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th February 2026 7:23 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button