Tiff over ‘unruly’ buffalo triggers violent clash in UP’s Deoria, 1 killed

Deoria: A squabble over a halter around a buffalo’s neck allegedly escalated into a violent clash between two brothers and their families, leaving a woman dead and a man critically injured in the Tarkulwa area here, police said on Friday, February 6.

The incident allegedly occurred in Farendaha village when Babulal Yadav was transporting soil from his house to a construction site in baskets.

According to the police, a buffalo belonging to his younger brother Narsingh Yadav was tied along the path and was allegedly charging at passers by, much to the annoyance of Babulal.

A heated argument allegedly broke out between the two families over shortening the buffalo’s halter to keep it off the path.

The verbal spat subsequently turned into a physical altercation. Locals said during the clash, Seema, the wife of Narsingh’s son Gautam, was allegedly attacked with a spade.

“The victim sustained severe head injury and was rushed to the community health centre in Pathardeva. Due to her critical condition, she was referred to the Deoria Medical College, where doctors declared her brought dead,” a police official said.

Narsingh Yadav, who also sustained serious injuries in the fight, has been referred to a hospital in Gorakhpur for specialised treatment, he added.

Tarkulwa Station House Officer Bhupendra Singh said tension prevailed in the village following the death.

“Police teams have been deployed in the village to maintain peace. We are investigating the matter and further legal action is being initiated based on the complaint,” he added.