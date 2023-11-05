Tiger 3 fever: Movie earns over 1 cr from first day of advance booking

Mumbai: Tiger 3 fever has gripped India already and fans of Salman Khan are excited to watch Tiger and Zoya’s chemistry again at the box office. The movie is a sequel to Bollywood film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and is set to release on 12th of November 2023. The advance booking for the spy-action film began on November 4.

Yes, the advance booking for the Tiger 3 has started on Saturday , Nov 4 and as per reports more than 32 thousands tickets for the Hindi version of the film have already been sold. The film has grossed an estimated Rs 84.64 lakh from advance booking in Day 1 in just the 2D format.

Another report claims that the Tiger 3 sales have reached an overall total of Rs 95.62 lakh from an estimated 33,090 tickets which are sold on the first day of advance booking. The selling of tickets at such a fast pace is a testament to the immense craze surrounding the spy thriller which stars Bhaijaan.

The film has crossed the $100K mark in the USA too and it seems that YRF films will make a hefty collection from the movie from foreign theaters too. The total collections of the film now stands at around 1 crore.

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The movie stars Salman Khan, Katrinaq Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Riddhi Dogra in lead roles.