Tiger 3: SRK’s cameo details leaked, it has Pakistani connect

Mumbai: Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited Bollywood films of the year. It stars superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Promising a thrilling cinematic experience, the movie introduces an exciting element — an extended cameo by none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Madh Island, the film features an adrenaline-pumping chase sequence that has been meticulously crafted with a whopping budget of Rs 30 crores by the makers. Reportedly, SRK dedicated over 15 days to shooting this dynamic sequence. Fans are eagerly waiting for his special appearance in Tiger 3 after the overwhelming response garnered by Salman’s cameo in ‘Pathaan.’

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan (Twitter)

SRK’s Role In Tiger 3

And now, we have an exciting update on Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Tiger 3. According to a fresh report in Box Office Worldwide, in Tiger 3, Salman Khan’s character will be arrested and locked in a Pakistani jail. The storyline will showcase King Khan as Pathaan, who will undertake a daring jailbreak mission to rescue Bhaijaan’s character. This thrilling sequence will include an exciting bike and stunt scene that is expected to be absolutely awe-inspiring.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is gearing up for its grand release in theatres this Diwali on November 10. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma. It also stars Emraan Hashmi in an important role. Tiger 3 is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and the sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai.