Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff sought blessings for the success of Heropanti 2

Published: 28th April 2022 12:23 pm IST
Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria offer prayers at Dargah, Mandir - Pics
Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria at Mahim Dargah (Instant Bollywood Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are currently busy in promoting their upcoming film Heropanti 2. The duo on Wednesday visited holy shrines dargah and mandir here to seek blessings ahead of its release. The movie is set to hit the screens on April 29, tomorrow.

Tara and Tiger, who donned ethnic outfits, were spotted offering prayers at Mahim Dargah first. Later, they were papped arriving at Babulnath temple. They performed rituals at the ancient Lord Shiva mandir and sought blessings for the success of Heropanti 2.

Several pictures and videos have been surfacing online since yesterday. Check them out below.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Singh in key roles. It is written by Rajat Arora and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is a sequel to the 2014 film Heropanti which starred Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

