Tiger terror: Curfew imposed in some Uttarakhand villages

Pauri Garhwal: The Pauri Garhwal district administration on Sunday night imposed a curfew in dozens of villages of Rikhanikhal and Dhumakot tehsils in view of tiger terror.

On April 13 and 15, two people were killed by a tiger in Rikhanikhal and Dhumakot areas causing fear among the people.

“The curfew has been imposed from 7 pm to 6 am and the schools and Anganwadi centres of Rikhanikhal and Dhumakot tehsils will remain closed on 17 and 18 April,” the order stated.

Taking cognizance of the report of Lansdowne SDM Akash Joshi, District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan issued the order late on Sunday night.

“Dhumakot and Rikhanikhal tehsildars were asked to camp in tiger-affected areas. Along with this, instructions have been given to mark the sensitive houses and families affected by the tiger,” the order reads.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Lansdowne, Dalip Rawat has urged Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure the security of the residents of the area. (ANI)