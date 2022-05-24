Tight security for PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana police is making tight security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on May 26, who will be attending an event at the Indian School of Business (ISB), and is deploying around 2,500 police personnel.

Modi will participate in the celebration of completion of 20 years of ISB Hyderabad and address the graduation ceremony of Post Graduate Programme class of 2022.

The event will see participation of around 900 students from ISB’s Hyderabad and Mohali campuses.

Around 2,500 police personnel will be deployed in view of Prime Minister’s visit to the city and all necessary arrangements are in place, police sources told PTI.

Asked on reports that police were collecting the details of ISB students as part of precautionary measures, the sources said they were checking the antecedents of all those who will be attending the event.

“We do background check of all those people who will be in the proximity of the Prime Minister. Not just students, staff among others also. It is not specific to students all those who are attending the event,” sources said.

On reports that social media accounts and online posts of some of the students were under vigil, the sources said “…whatever is required is being done as part of the background check”.

Antecedents verification of those staying in the institute’s premises was also being carried out to identify any strangers if any, they said.

Meanwhile, the police ordered that no flying activities of Remotely Controlled Drones or Para-Gliders or Remotely Controlled Micro-Light Aircrafts, be allowed over the area bounded by a circle of five km radius from Indian School of Business, Gachibowli and that this order shall remain in force from 12 PM on May 25 to 6 PM on May 26.