Tikait warns of agitation if demands are not met

Lucknow: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has said that the farmers will be forced to step up their agitation against the government if their demands, including free electricity for irrigation and higher SAP for sugarcane, were not met.

Tikait told reporters that the recent agitation of farmers in Lucknow was not driven by any political agenda in view of the Lok Sabha elections due next year.

He said while the government was turning callous towards farmers’ welfare, the opposition was trying to stoke resentment among them to garner their votes in the elections.

“Farmers are extremely unhappy with the government for not getting adequate compensation for their produce. The cane growers are not getting their dues on time,” he said.

He further said that BKU will hold farmers’ protests in every district in the days to come.

The BKU leader also slammed the Centre for taking steps to favour companies at the cost of poor farmers. Tikait said the BJP government was misusing the powers of government agencies for political gains.

Tikait said “no political party” wants to address the problem. Tikait said the BJP has faltered on the promises it made to the farmers in the election manifestos – be it of Lok Sabha or assembly elections.