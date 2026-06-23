TIMS Sanathnagar invites applications for contract jobs

Candidates can submit their applications on or before July 6 (4 pm), to the Executive Registrar at NIMS Punjagutta.

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Hospital building at TIMS Sanathnagar preparing for pending surgeries, offering relief to patients in nee.
Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences(TIMS)

Hyderabad: Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has invited applications for contract jobs at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Sanath Nagar.

The engagement is purely temporary and is intended as an interim arrangement for the operationalisation of TIMS, Sanath Nagar, pending completion of their regular recruitment, a release stated.

There are 98 vacancies for technicians and 24 vacancies for administrative posts.

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The contract will be valid for one year from the date of joining or till the requirement ceases, whichever is earlier.

Technician posts

S. No.PostNo. of Vacancies
1Blood Bank Technician Gr-II04
2Lab Technician Gr-II34
3X-Ray/C-Arm Technician Gr-II10
4CT Technician Gr-II04
5MRI Technician04
6ECG Technician06
7CSSD Technician04
8Anaesthesia Technician20
9Audiometry Technician01
10Audio Visual Technician01
11EEG Technician Gr-II02
12Cath Lab Technician06
13Biomedical Technician02

Administrative posts

S. No.PostNo. of Vacancies
1Assistant Public Relations Officer02
2Medical Record Officer (Junior)01
3Statistician01
4Deputy Registrar / Deputy Financial Controller02
5Assistant Registrar / Assistant Financial Controller02
6Senior Assistant05
7Accounts Officer / Financial Controller01
8Accountant02
9Supervisor04
10Health Inspector04

Candidates can submit their applications on or before July 6 (4 pm), to the Executive Registrar at NIMS Punjagutta.

Walk-in interview for medical faculty

A total of 31 posts for medical faculty are also available through a walk-in interview on July 6 at 9 am at the Board Room, 1st floor, Old Building, NIMS,
Punjagutta.

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An application fee of Rs 2,000 (Rs 1,000 for SC/ST) shall be paid through a demand draft in favour of the NIMS Director.

Sl. No.Name of the ServiceNumber of PostsConsolidated Remuneration per Month (Rs.)
1Professors:
Cardiology – 1
CTVS – 1
Nephrology – 1
Urology – 1
Surgical Gastroenterology – 1		52,20,000/-
2Associate Professors:
Neurology – 1
Neurosurgery – 1		21,88,000/-
3Assistant Professors:
Cardiology – 3
CTVS – 3
Medical Gastroenterology – 3
Surgical Gastroenterology – 3
Nephrology – 3
Urology – 3
Neurology – 3
Neurosurgery – 3		241,42,506/-
TOTAL31

Vacancies are also available for 31 posts across IT and engineering, allied healthcare and technical services, security and administrative fields. For more details, applicants can visit the NIMS website.

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