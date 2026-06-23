TIMS Sanathnagar invites applications for contract jobs

Hyderabad: Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has invited applications for contract jobs at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Sanath Nagar.

The engagement is purely temporary and is intended as an interim arrangement for the operationalisation of TIMS, Sanath Nagar, pending completion of their regular recruitment, a release stated.

There are 98 vacancies for technicians and 24 vacancies for administrative posts.

The contract will be valid for one year from the date of joining or till the requirement ceases, whichever is earlier.

Technician posts

S. No. Post No. of Vacancies 1 Blood Bank Technician Gr-II 04 2 Lab Technician Gr-II 34 3 X-Ray/C-Arm Technician Gr-II 10 4 CT Technician Gr-II 04 5 MRI Technician 04 6 ECG Technician 06 7 CSSD Technician 04 8 Anaesthesia Technician 20 9 Audiometry Technician 01 10 Audio Visual Technician 01 11 EEG Technician Gr-II 02 12 Cath Lab Technician 06 13 Biomedical Technician 02

Administrative posts

S. No. Post No. of Vacancies 1 Assistant Public Relations Officer 02 2 Medical Record Officer (Junior) 01 3 Statistician 01 4 Deputy Registrar / Deputy Financial Controller 02 5 Assistant Registrar / Assistant Financial Controller 02 6 Senior Assistant 05 7 Accounts Officer / Financial Controller 01 8 Accountant 02 9 Supervisor 04 10 Health Inspector 04

Candidates can submit their applications on or before July 6 (4 pm), to the Executive Registrar at NIMS Punjagutta.

Walk-in interview for medical faculty

A total of 31 posts for medical faculty are also available through a walk-in interview on July 6 at 9 am at the Board Room, 1st floor, Old Building, NIMS,

Punjagutta.

An application fee of Rs 2,000 (Rs 1,000 for SC/ST) shall be paid through a demand draft in favour of the NIMS Director.

Sl. No. Name of the Service Number of Posts Consolidated Remuneration per Month (Rs.) 1 Professors:

Cardiology – 1

CTVS – 1

Nephrology – 1

Urology – 1

Surgical Gastroenterology – 1 5 2,20,000/- 2 Associate Professors:

Neurology – 1

Neurosurgery – 1 2 1,88,000/- 3 Assistant Professors:

Cardiology – 3

CTVS – 3

Medical Gastroenterology – 3

Surgical Gastroenterology – 3

Nephrology – 3

Urology – 3

Neurology – 3

Neurosurgery – 3 24 1,42,506/- TOTAL 31

Vacancies are also available for 31 posts across IT and engineering, allied healthcare and technical services, security and administrative fields. For more details, applicants can visit the NIMS website.