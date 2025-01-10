Tirupati stampede: TTD offers free Education for victims’ children

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust board on Friday expressed condolences over the recent stampede here and decided to offer free education for the deceased victims’ children at its institutions.

It also decided to offer a ‘contract’ job to the kin of the six deceased devotees as decided by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Six devotees died and nearly 40 more were injured in the stampede at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School and Vishnu Nivasam counters in Tirupati on January 8 as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills.

Hundreds of devotees had turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10.

“This (stampede) was a very unfortunate incident. This incident shouldn’t have happened. Such a big incident happened due to the error of one or two persons. The board has profusely expressed condolences over this matter. I am requesting all the people to observe it,” said TTD chairman B R Naidu at an emergency board meeting.

“We all pray for the peace of the holy souls of those who died in this unfortunate incident,” he said.

He noted that stringent action will be taken against the people responsible for the disaster after the judicial enquiry ordered by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu uncovers the truth.

Besides extending the ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons’ families and a financial aid ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for the injured pilgrims, the chairman said the board has decided to offer free education for the deceased victims’ children at TTD institutions.

According to B R Naidu, compensation cheques are ready. They will be handed over either on December 11 or Sunday by board members and the local ministers to the injured devotees and the kin of the deceased pilgrims.

In addition to TTD’s ex-gratia and financial aid, board members V Prashanthi Reddy and Suchitra Ella announced Rs 10 lakh each and M S Raju Rs 3 lakh each as personal financial assistance to the family members of the deceased devotees, said the chairman.

The board has also decided to offer a ‘contract’ job to the kin of the six deceased devotees as decided by the CM.

Further, the temple body chairman noted that the board has decided to ensure that a disaster like the stampede does not recur and stressed that no action can undo the loss suffered by the victims.

Earlier on Friday, the temple body organised a special darshan for the devotees injured in the recent stampede.

As promised by the chief minister, TTD arranged the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam on Mukkoti Ekadasi, an auspicious occasion believed to guarantee entry to heaven.

“As per the instructions of the CM, N Chandrababu Naidu, the TTD authorities made special darshan arrangements on Friday for the injured in the Tirupati stampede incident,” said a TTD press release.

Later, the district administration arranged special vehicles to transport the devotees back to their hometowns.

Tirupati district collector S Venkateswar said 32 injured devotees had been discharged from the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS).

He added that five more devotees, who are stable, could be discharged later in the day.

Meanwhile, the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, held on the auspicious occasion of Mukkoti Ekadasi, was observed with great religious fervour by devotees.

“The Dwara Darshanam began early in the day after the abhishekam. The officials started the darshan half an hour earlier, much to the satisfaction of the devotees. The entire Tirumala echoed with the divine chants of ‘Govinda… Govinda’ and the religious ecstasy of the devotees was palpable throughout,” said the release.

According to the temple body, priority was given to common devotees by reducing VIP visits.

A TTD official noted that up to 4,000 devotees had darshan per hour on Friday, while B R Naidu said 40,000 people visited the deity today.