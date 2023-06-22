Debris of titanic submersible found; implosion kills 5 on board

This find came after the submersible had surpassed its critical 96-hour mark, suggesting that its breathable air supply may have been depleted.

Photo of Mansoor Hameed Mansoor Hameed|   Updated: 23rd June 2023 2:28 am IST
Debris of titanic submersible found; implosion kills 5 on board
OceanGate is a leading U.S. company in underwater exploration and research. They use advanced technology to study and protect the oceans, conducting expeditions and surveys to expand our understanding of the underwater world.

Titanic submersible experiences “catastrophic implosion,” resulting in the tragic loss of all five individuals on board. The international search for the deep-sea vessel, which was exploring the Titanic wreck, has concluded in a somber tone.

OceanGate Expeditions, the U.S.-based company operating the Titan submersible, expressed profound sadness for the unfortunate outcome. They praised the five individuals as true adventurers with an unwavering dedication to exploring and safeguarding the world’s oceans.

The individuals who tragically lost their lives in the Titanic submersible incident are Hamish Harding, a British billionaire and explorer, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, both British citizens and Pakistani-born business magnates, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French oceanographer and Titanic expert, and Stockton Rush, the American founder and chief executive of OceanGate.

MS Education Academy

An unmanned deep-sea robot deployed from a Canadian ship discovered the wreckage of the Titan on Thursday morning about 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the bow of the century-old wreck, 2-1/2 miles (4 km) below the surface, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said at a press conference, as reported by Reuters.

Despite extensive search efforts involving multiple nations, the 22-foot submersible remained elusive.

Contact with the support ship was lost during its descent into the depths.

Initial hope was sparked when sonar buoys detected sounds that could potentially indicate the crew’s survival. However, subsequent analysis failed to provide conclusive evidence.

Continued exploration by robotic devices aims to gather further information, but the extreme conditions and depths pose immense challenges to recovering the bodies.

As the search grew increasingly urgent, the remaining air supply, estimated to last 96 hours, approached depletion unless the Titan remained intact.

(With Inputs from news agencies)

Tags
Photo of Mansoor Hameed Mansoor Hameed|   Updated: 23rd June 2023 2:28 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button