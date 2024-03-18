TMC criticises Tathagata Roy for his comments on CAA

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Sunday strongly criticised veteran BJP leader and former Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy for his controversial remarks about determining one’s religion and grant citizenship accordingly.

In a post on X, the party condemned Roy’s remarks, stating that he “sunk to new depths of BIGOTRY” with his suggestions.

“Tathagata Roy sunk to new depths of BIGOTRY” by the suggestions. This….exemplifies the REGRESSIVE MINDSET and TOXIC CULTURE perpetuated by @BJP4India. Such DISCRIMINATORY and DEHUMANISING remarks have no place in a civilised society,” the party said.

Today, former Governor of Meghalaya and ex-@BJP4Bengal State President, @tathagata2, sunk to new depths of BIGOTRY by suggesting that clinical tests should be performed to determine one's religion based on circumcision, and citizenship should be granted accordingly.



This… pic.twitter.com/jNDfvlBDPh — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 17, 2024

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Thakur denounced Roy for his outrageous suggestions, despite his background as a two-time governor and an educated individual.

“He wants to take society back to medieval ages by such blatant display of intolerance. We call upon people to unite in protest against such divisive rhetoric filled with hatred,” the Matua leader told reporters at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal.

“OMG, what coyness, what modesty! …CAA completely excludes Muslims from conferring of citizenship,” Roy posted on X earlier in the day and made some suggestions.