TMC govt in West Bengal is the most corrupt in India: Amit Shah

Published: 31st January 2026 8:10 pm IST
Siliguri: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, January 31, slammed the All India Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, alleging that no other administration in the country was as corrupt as the Mamata Banerjee-led regime.

Addressing a meeting of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) workers in Siliguri, he also accused the state government of obstructing border security measures, and failing to provide land to the Border Security Forces (BSF) for fencing along the international boundary.

“I had stated in Parliament that the BSF needs land for fencing. I wrote to Mamata Banerjee seven times. I even personally went to her office, yet it was not given,” Shah claimed.

The home minister also alleged that the TMC government fuelled tension among communities in West Bengal.

“Mamata Banerjee has ensured that every community fights against each other in Bengal, threatening the unity of the state,” he asserted.

Predicting an electoral storm, Shah said the BJP would “sweep all the seats in north Bengal” in the forthcoming assembly elections, claiming that people were fed up with the “syndicate raj and corruption” of the TMC.

He also accused state officers of not cooperating with the Election Commission in conducting the SIR.

