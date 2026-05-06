TMC leaders, newly elected MLAs at Mamata’s home to discuss future strategy

"I did not lose, I will not go to Lok Bhavan. They can take action as per constitutional norms,” the TMC supremo said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 6th May 2026 7:50 pm IST
Close-up of an elderly woman in a vehicle, reflecting on the Bengal assembly election results and the BJP.
Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Senior TMC leaders and newly-elected MLAs gathered at outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence here on Wednesday evening for a meeting to discuss their strategy and allocation of responsibilities following the party’s setback in the West Bengal assembly elections.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present.

TMC spokesperson and Beliaghata MLA Kunal Ghosh said all decisions regarding our future responsibilities rest with Mamata Banerjee.

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“Who will get which responsibility and what assignment will be given to whom, that is entirely Didi’s decision, and all of us will abide by it. Whatever decision she takes will be final,” Ghosh told reporters after the meeting.

He said the party still believes the BJP’s victory was not proper, alleging manipulation and claiming that the Election Commission was part and parcel of the saffron party’s result.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 6th May 2026 7:50 pm IST

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