TMC observe Martyrs’ day in Kolkata

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 22nd July 2023 5:12 am IST
1 2 3 4 5Next page
TMC observe Martyrs' day in Kolkata
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee waves at supporters during the party’s Martyrs’ Day rally amid rain, in Kolkata, Friday, July 21, 2023. TMC observes Martyrs’ Day on July 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing in a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993. (PTI Photo)

BookMyMBBS
1 2 3 4 5Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 22nd July 2023 5:12 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button