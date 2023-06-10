TMC seeks probe after Delhi cops take woman wrestler to WFI chief’s house

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) slammed Delhi Police on Saturday for reportedly causing trauma to wrestler Sangeet Phogat by taking her to the accused’s home to recreate the sequence of events that led to the sexual harassment.

TMC spokesman Saket Gokhale asked DCW chairwoman Swati Maliwal to take quick notice of the event and start an investigation against the police officials involved.

Taking a sexual assault survivor to the accused’s home to recreate the crime scene, according to Gokhale, is “unfathomable and shocking.” According to the TMC leader, the Delhi Police “clearly sought to cause trauma and intimidate her.”

In a shocking attempt to intimidate & cause trauma to woman wrestler & sexual assault survivor Sangeeta Phogat, the @DelhiPolice took her to the residence of the accused BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan to "recreate the crime scene".



“This is not a case of murder or homicide where a procedure like this is required to be undertaken…Moreover, through this alleged “recreation of the crime scene”, the Delhi Police has made Ms Phogat relive the trauma of her sexual assault which is a violation of her basic rights as a complainant/survivor,” the letter read.

Gokhale stated that it was an attempt to intimidate the survivor and create fear as she was taken to the residence of the accused who has not been arrested.

According to PTI, the Delhi Police on Friday took wrestler Sangeeta Phogat to the sexual assault harassment accused BJP MP’s house, to reportedly recreate the sequence of events that led to the sexual harassment of which he has been accused.

Phogat was accompanied by women constables.

“At 1.30 pm women officers took Sangeeta Phogat to Brij Bhushan’s official residence in Delhi. They were there for half an hour. They asked her to recreate the scene and recall the places where she faced harassment,” said PTI.

The Delhi Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual harassment allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh is likely to submit in the court its investigation report in the two cases registered against him by next week, officials said on Wednesday.

However, the outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan denied claims that someone was at his house adding that he was asleep.