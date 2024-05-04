TMC shares clip of BJP leader ‘admitting’ Sandeshkhali incident was pre-planned

In a shocking revelation that stirred controversy and raised questions about the Sandeshkhali incident, the BJP mandal president Gangadhar Kayl in a viral video has admitted that the entire event was pre-planned against Trinamool Congress. He added that there were no cases of sexual assaults involved.

The Trinamool Congress posted a video on social media on Saturday amid the controversy surrounding happenings in Sandeshkhali village, where accusations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders had surfaced. The party claimed that the affair was a “conspiracy” by the BJP to malign West Bengal during ongoing the Lok Sabha elections.

The video clip sparked a heated debate and accusations of an alleged conspiracy by the Leader of Opposition (LOP) in West Bengal.

The purported video shows BJP mandal president of Sandeshkhali village having a conversation with someone. In the clip, he is heard saying that Suvendu Adhikari is behind the conspiracy.

He is further says in Bengali: “Mr Adhikari had asked me and other BJP leaders living in the village to instigate three-four local women to level allegations of rape against three TMC leaders, including Shahjahan Sheikh, Trinamool Congress leader.”

However, the veracity of the video is yet to be authenticated.

Following the viral footage, there have been growing calls for a thorough investigation into the Sandeshkhali incident to uncover the truth behind the pre-planning and the absence of rape allegations.

BJP responds

In response, BJP leader and MP Sukanta Majumdar denied the claims and alleged that this was a plot of the TMC party to ‘hide their sin’.

“To hide and suppress the sin committed in Sandeshkhali, Mamata Banerjee is doing all this. A video has surfaced but will you trust the video or the women who are speaking about it through affidavit? Mamata Banerjee should have gone and talked to the women of Sandeskhali… This is just propaganda to suppress the issue,” Sukanta Majumdar said.

On a video released by TMC claiming the Sandeshkhali incident a 'conspiracy', West Bengal BJP chief and Lok Sabha candidate from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar says, "To hide & suppress the sin committed in Sandeshkhali, Mamata Banerjee is doing all this. A video has…

Man in video calls it deep fake

Meanwhile, Gangadhar Kayl wrote a letter to to CBI director accusing a YouTube channel namely “Williams” making a deep fake video of him by using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to malign his reputation.

The letter reads: “I have come across a video uploaded from an unverified YouTube channel namely ‘Williams’ which has been made using my face and the voice. It has been moduled using Artificial Intelligence (AI) so that it can mislead the public at large against the Sandeshkhali incident. It is stated that there are reasons to believe that the said video is nothing but a product of conspiracy hatched by Abhishek Banerjee in association with IPAC using the voice modulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in order to safeguard the actual culprits of Sandeshkhali incidents by shifting the blame and the burden to the person who stood by the victims of the Sandeshkhali incident and also to disturb the ongoing investigation conducted by the CBI.”

Gangadhar Kayl, BJP Mondal Sabhapati, Sandeshkhali II writes to CBI Director



The letter reads " I have come across a video uploaded from an unverified YouTube channel namely "Williams" where it can be seen that the same has been made using my face and the voice has been moduled…

The Sandeshkhali incident has become a complex political battle, with the TMC and BJP engaging in a war of words and accusations.

Following the viral video clip, the TMC has alleged that the Sandeshkhali incident was a “conspiracy” orchestrated by the BJP to “defame Bengal”. The party leaders are seen coming out one by one and claiming that the BJP, led by Suvendu Adhikari, created a “false narrative of mass rapes” by paying local people to malign the state government.

A shocking sting operation revealed what Smt. @MamataOfficial had for long stated – that the Sandeshkhali incident was staged and orchestrated by @BJP4India!



This exposes how low the Bangla-Birodhis can stoop in order to malign the image of Bengal.

West Medinipur: On a video released by TMC calling the Sandeshkhali incident a 'conspiracy', BJP candidate from Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency Agnimitra Paul says, "This is nothing new for TMC…Mamata Banerjee is in a lot of trouble over the Sandeshkhali issue so they…

"We have been saying since day one that Sandeshkhali is a created narrative, created drama produced and directed by the central BJP leadership under the suggestion of West Bengal BJP leadership. Ultimately, the reality has come on the surface and not only the women of…

The Sandeshkhali incident involved allegations of sexual abuse and land-grabbing by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a scathing attack, accused the TMC government of committing “shameful” acts against the “sisters and daughters of Sandeshkhali”, stating that the entire country was “sad and seething with anger” over the incident.