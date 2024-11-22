TMC to oppose Waqf Bill in upcoming West Bengal assembly session

Kolkata: The Winter Session of the West Bengal Assembly, beginning on November 25, will see key discussions on various issues, including the ruling TMC’s resolution to oppose the Centre’s Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, a Private Members’ Bill on child protection, and the future of international connectivity, particularly direct flights to Dum Dum Airport.

Although the date is yet to be fixed, the ruling TMC has decided to move a resolution opposing the Centre’s proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which is set to stir significant debate between the treasury and BJP-led opposition in the house.

The TMC has strongly opposed the central legislation, perceiving it as an encroachment on state rights and a move to marginalise minority communities.

As a countermeasure, the resolution aims to register the state’s protest and outline measures to safeguard the interests of minorities while maintaining state autonomy over Waqf matters, assembly sources said.

At an all-party meeting on Friday, the opposition members were absent from the start, continuing their previous stance of boycotting such meetings, accusing the ruling TMC and the Speaker of not allowing them to speak.

Speaker Biman Banerjee said a two-day debate beginning on November 26 to mark Constitution Day will also take place, with the discussions focusing on the significance of the Indian Constitution in shaping the nation’s democratic framework, especially in the context of contemporary issues.

A major development during this session will be the introduction of a Private Members’ Bill on Childhood Protection, proposed by the Opposition Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh. The Bill, which addresses the welfare and rights of children during their formative years, has already been submitted to the Assembly.

“After its submission, it will be forwarded to the law department for review, followed by consideration by the Chief Minister’s office. If the bill passes through the government’s review, it will be sent to the Governor for approval before being tabled in the Assembly for further discussion,” Banerjee said.

“This is the first time during my tenure as Speaker that a Private Members’ Bill has been introduced,” said Banerjee, who has held the position since the TMC government came to power in 2011.

The session will also witness the swearing-in of six members who will be elected after the declaration of by-poll results on November 23.

Speaker Banerjee reassured that any complications regarding the swearing-in process, which have occurred in past sessions, would be resolved smoothly this time.

“Although there were some complications in the past, they have been sorted,” he said, referring to previous instances of deadlock situation between the assembly and the Raj Bhavan over administering the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected MLAs in by-polls.

The session will also discuss the proposal for direct flights from various European countries to Kolkata’s Dum Dum Airport.

This initiative aims to improve international connectivity and bolster the state’s economic ties with key European nations.