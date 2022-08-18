TMREIS teachers to receive training at at MANUU

Hyderabad: Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organizing training programme for Urdu Teachers from August 23 to September 09 in collaboration with Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS).

According to Prof. Mohd Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, CPDUMT, more than 600 TGT, PGT and Junior Lecturers of TMREIS will be attending the training. Certificates will be given to the participants. Experts will discuss methods to make Urdu teaching more effective and productive and to develop the skills of students. For further details contact centre faculties– Misbah Anzar (9948412484) and Dr. Mohd. Akbar (8373984391).