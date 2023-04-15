TN: 2 killed in Sivakasi fireworks manufacturing unit blast

The deceased have been identified as V. Thangavelu (55) and P. Karuppuswamy (28), both residents of Idaiyankulam village in Virudhunagar district.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 15th April 2023 8:11 pm IST
Twitter

Chennai: Two persons were killed while two others were injured when a blast occurred on Saturday at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi.

The deceased have been identified as V. Thangavelu (55) and P. Karuppuswamy (28), both residents of Idaiyankulam village in Virudhunagar district.

The injured individuals — Karuppammal (54) and R. Marithai (45) have been admitted to the Sivakasi government hospital.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Jaipur serial blasts: Rajasthan BJP says SLP will be filed in Supreme Court

The unit is owned by Praveenraj of Sivakasi and has a license from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

Police said that the incident occurred when the workers were manufacturing crackers in sheds and Karuppuswamy and Thangavel were filling chemicals for making ground chakras.

The blast happened due to friction.

Both the workers died on the spot.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 15th April 2023 8:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button