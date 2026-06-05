TN: Annamalai quits BJP, announces new political party

Chennai: K Annamalai, who quit the BJP on Friday, June 5, said his goals are bigger and that he would launch a new political party with an inclusive agenda and fight the next polls in Tamil Nadu.

In a social media address, Annamalai, who had been with the BJP for about six years, said: “I have quit the BJP in a dignified manner, to usher in a new kind of politics.”

The goals are bigger, and more people have to be taken along and “from today onwards, a new path, a new movement, a new political movement,’ he said, adding a new party would be launched which would fight the next polls in the state.

Let’s step up, take action, and be the change.



Join here to begin our political movement! https://t.co/oVURDAxIE7 https://t.co/XROXxAohTq — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 5, 2026

The new movement proposed to be launched must, from the foundation level, have new dimensions and a new perspective, he said.