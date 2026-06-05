TN: Annamalai quits BJP, announces new political party

The former BJP leader said he quit the party with dignity and would soon launch a new political outfit with an inclusive agenda in Tamil Nadu.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th June 2026 1:22 pm IST|   Updated: 5th June 2026 1:24 pm IST
K Annamalai
K Annamalai

Chennai: K Annamalai, who quit the BJP on Friday, June 5, said his goals are bigger and that he would launch a new political party with an inclusive agenda and fight the next polls in Tamil Nadu.

In a social media address, Annamalai, who had been with the BJP for about six years, said: “I have quit the BJP in a dignified manner, to usher in a new kind of politics.”

The goals are bigger, and more people have to be taken along and “from today onwards, a new path, a new movement, a new political movement,’ he said, adding a new party would be launched which would fight the next polls in the state.

Subhan Bakery

The new movement proposed to be launched must, from the foundation level, have new dimensions and a new perspective, he said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th June 2026 1:22 pm IST|   Updated: 5th June 2026 1:24 pm IST

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