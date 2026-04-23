Star power in Tamil Nadu polls: Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith cast their votes

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Rajinikanth, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, and other Kollywood stars cast their votes

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 23rd April 2026 10:43 am IST|   Updated: 23rd April 2026 11:30 am IST
Tamil Nadu celebrities Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith casting their votes in the 2026 elections.
Tamil Nadu Polls 2026

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu is holding its Assembly elections on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Over 5.73 crore voters are set to decide the fate of 4,023 candidates. Polling is taking place at 75,064 stations across 33,133 locations. Voting will conclude at 6 pm. From the morning, citizens lined up at polling booths to cast their votes.

Kollywood Actors Step Out to Vote

Several Tamil superstars came out to exercise their voting rights, making the day notable for fans and media.

Rajinikanth Casts a Vote

Superstar Rajinikanth arrived at Stella Maris School in Chennai to cast his vote. Dressed in a simple white T-shirt, he was accompanied by his daughter Soundarya. After voting, he showed his inked finger to the media and urged everyone to vote responsibly.

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Police officers and journalist engaged in discussion at a press event, capturing a moment of media covera.
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Kamal Haasan and Shruti Haasan Vote

MNM chief Kamal Haasan came to a polling booth in Chennai along with his daughter, actress Shruti Haasan. Both proudly displayed their inked fingers after casting their votes.

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Ajith Kumar Votes Early

Actor Ajith Kumar was among the first celebrities to vote. He arrived at a polling station in Thiruvanmiyur wearing an all-white outfit with a matching blazer and black sunglasses. His early arrival drew large crowds and tight security.

Man and woman in discussion surrounded by police and media personnel at an indoor event.

Thalapathy Vijay Casts Vote

Tamil superstar and TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay, contesting from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur, visited a Chennai polling booth. Fans gathered in large numbers to see him as he cast his vote and left the station.

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Sivakarthikeyan and Wife Vote

Actor and singer Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi cast their votes together. Sivakarthikeyan shared a post on Instagram, writing, “Did our most important duty #electionday #votedone.”

Other Celebrities Join Voting

Several other Kollywood stars also participated. Atlee Kumar, Dhanush, Jiiva, Sasikumar, RJ Balaji, Arav, Jai, music director Anirudh Ravichander, and Ken Karunas were seen casting their votes. Dhruv Vikram and Suriya’s daughter Diya also exercised their voting rights, marking a proud moment for their families.

Man with sunglasses showing his finger after voting in Tamil Nadu elections 2026.
Tamil Nadu election 2026 with Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith voting in the polling station.
Tamil Nadu election 2026: Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith casting their votes at polling station.
Tamil Nadu election 2026: Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith casting their votes at polling station.

Celebrities Urge Responsible Voting

Many actors used the opportunity to encourage citizens to vote responsibly. Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan, and Nakul reminded voters to consider governance, accountability, and the future before choosing their leaders.

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Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 23rd April 2026 10:43 am IST|   Updated: 23rd April 2026 11:30 am IST

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Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
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