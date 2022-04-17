TN: BJP man sets own car on fire to falsely claim insurance

When police inspected the CCTV camera, it showed a man dressed up in white shirt approaching the parked car and looking inside through the windows from all sides

Published: 17th April 2022 7:43 pm IST
A screengrab of CCTV

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Tamil Nadu was arrested for setting his own car on fire so that he could claim the insurance money from it. He was caught with the help of CCTV camera.

The incident happened on April 14. The accused – Sathish Kumar – a BJP district secretary for Tiruvallur West and a resident of Maduravoyal area in Chennai, called the police telling them that his car was set on fire by mysterious persons.

When police inspected the CCTV camera, it showed a man dressed up in white shirt approaching the parked car and looking inside through the windows from all sides. He then leaves the spot.

Soon after, another man approaches the car and throws petrol over it and then sets it on fire. The car burst into flames alerting the neighbors.

On investigation, police officials found out that the physicality of the man who torched the car resembled Sathish. Upon interrogation he admitted to his crime.

He told the police officials that his wife had been pestering him to buy new gold jewellery for quite some time. Since he did not have the money to buy, he hatched a plan to set his car on fire and claim the insurance money.

While Sathish was taken into custody, he was later released by the police.

