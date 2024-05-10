TN Class 10 results announced, 91.55 pc students pass

(Representational image)

Chennai: The Directorate of Government examinations on Friday announced the results of the Class 10 state board exam 2024.

Students can check their results on the official website tnresults.nic.in.

The state board examinations for Class 10 tenth were conducted between March 26 and April 8.

There were 4,107 examination centres across the state for the conduct of the exams.

A total of 9,10,024 students appeared for the examination out of which 4,57,525 were boys and 4,52,498 girls. One transgender student also appeared for the examination. A total of 235 students appeared for the examination from various prisons in the state.

