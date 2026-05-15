TN CM Vijay calls fuel price hike ‘unacceptable’, seeks rollback

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday, May 15, slammed the increase of Rs 3 per litre each in petrol and diesel prices, calling it “unacceptable,” and demanded its rollback, claiming the revision would affect various sections of society.

He said oil marketing companies do not reduce prices in line with global crude rates and “take the profits.”

“Union government oil marketing companies have increased the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre. This is not acceptable,” Vijay said in a statement.

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The hike has been effected after the “five-state polls” (four states and one Union Territory), he added.

Citing the chain effect of the price revision, such as increased input costs for small units, he said various sections of society would be impacted and demanded immediate rollback of the hike.

Global crude oil prices have surged more than 50 per cent since US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s subsequent retaliation that disrupted energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments.

Petrol and diesel prices are now at their highest since May 2022.