TN coastal police begin probe after arrest of 2 Sri Lankan fishermen

Chennai: Tamil Nadu coastal police have commenced a probe after two Sri Lankan fishermen were arrested by the Coastal Security Group (CSG) from Kodiyakarai coast in Nagapattinam district.

The arrested were identified as J. Nixon Deluxe (39) and D. Kayus Subathiran (36) from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka.

According to Coastal police sources, the fishermen had ventured into sea from Talaimannar and were stranded after their mechanised boat developed a technical snag.

The Coastal Security Group found them near Kodiyakarai coast and were arrested.

Police said that a probe has been launched in all the coastal areas of Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram districts on whether there were some other motives to the Sri Lankan fishermen to reach Kodiakkarai coast.

Notably, there is an increase in smuggling, including that of narcotic substances, from Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram districts to Sri Lanka.

The presence of several former LTTE cadres in the state have also led to the police stepping up its investigation into the arrest of Sri Lankan fishermen from Nagapattinam.

The Tamil Nadu coastal police, according to sources, are questioning the duo on whether they have any accomplices in India to ascertain whether it was a freak boat snag that led to them reaching the Indian shores or whether they had any other motives.