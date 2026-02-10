TN Congress leaders to meet Rahul Gandhi

Chennai: A Senior leaders of the TNCC and also the newly appointed district presidents will interact with the party leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Tuesday, February 10, a senior leader said.

The meeting comes close on the heels of DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi calling on Rahul Gandhi in Delhi recently, and in the backdrop of a few voices in the Congress demanding a share in power.

However, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai made it clear that there was no rift in the ties with the DMK and that the alliance and seat-sharing will be decided by the Congress leadership.

The district presidents have been asked to visit Delhi for a training session.

Rahul is likely to interact with them and the senior leaders from the state, a source said.

During the meeting, Rahul is likely to obtain their views on alliance and seat-sharing, the senior leader added.