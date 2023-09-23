TN DMK leader attacked with swords in Bengaluru; video goes viral

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd September 2023 2:28 pm IST
TN DMK leader attacked with swords in Bengaluru
TN DMK leader attacked with swords in Bengaluru- IANS

Bengaluru: A video of an attack on DMK leader, who is also a rowdy sheeter from Tamil Nadu, by a rival gang at a Bengaluru hotel has gone viral on social media raising concerns in the state capital.

The incident had taken place on September 4 when V.K. Guruswamy, a DMK leader, was sitting with a broker and chatting with him at a hotel in Kammanahalli in Bengaluru. The footage shows a gang of five persons barging inside the hotel and launching a brutal attack on him.

Also Read
Heavy rains likely in north, coastal Karnataka, yellow alert in 3 districts

Though Guruswamy notices the gang and tries to escape, he gets caught by
the gang. The gang thrashes him as he runs all across the hotel.

MS Education Academy

Police explain that the 64-year-old Guruswamy was hit by a sword more than 70 times.

He was rushed to the hospital and surprisingly, Guruswamy survived the attack and he is being treated at the hospital.

Banaswadi police, who had lodged a case in this regard, had cracked the case
and found that the attack was carried out by the gang of rowdy Pandiyan of the state.

The police had arrested the attackers Karthik, Vinod Kumar and Prasanna.

Guruswamy was having a close connection with politicians in Madurai.

The Tamil Nadu police have opened a history sheet against him. He is facing the
allegation of involvement in eight murders.

East DCP Bheema Shankar Guled stated that Guruswamy faced murder, murder
attempt charges and he is a history sheeter in Kirutai police station. He had a rivalry with another gang for 30 years.

Guruswamy is being treated at the hospital. The real estate agent with him had also suffered serious injuries.

Further investigation in the case is on.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd September 2023 2:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button