Heavy rains likely in north, coastal Karnataka, yellow alert in 3 districts

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in north Karnataka region on Saturday and Sunday.

A yellow alert has been issued for Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi districts which are reeling

under severe drought.

Heavy rains are predicted in coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. The districts of Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir, Bellary, considered as parched lands, are also likely to receive heavy rains on Saturday.

Central Karnataka district of Chitradurga, south Karnataka districts of Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Tumkur are also expected to receive rainfall.

Rains would also lash Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts. The capital Bengaluru city resembled a hill station since morning. IT city is witnessing rains for two days and heavy rains caused damages in low lying areas.