Crop loss due to drought: Karnataka to seek Rs 4,860 cr as compensation

Bengaluru: The Karnataka cabinet has approved the declaration of drought situation in 195 taluks of the state.

Addressing reporters after the cabinet meeting on Friday night, state Law Minister H.K. Patil said that the state has incurred a loss of Rs 30,432 crores due to the drought.

“We will seek the Central government to provide Rs 4,860 crores as compensation. Due to drought, crops on 39,039 lakh hectares of land were lost,” he added.

The horticulture crop loss was estimated to the tune of Rs 2,655 crores, for which the state will seek compensation of Rs 206 crore from the Centre. Similarly, the demand will be placed for Rs 104 crore for establishing 195 cattle camps.

The state government will also seek Rs 126.3 crore relief towards setting up 624 cattle feed banks while Rs 25 crore would be sought for medicines.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed state Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda to submit a memorandum to the Central government in this regard.