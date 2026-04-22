TN elections: ECI focuses on robust poll day arrangements

Chennai: With polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled on Thursday, April 23, the Election Commission (ECI) has put in place extensive arrangements across the state to ensure smooth, peaceful and voter-friendly polling.

Officials said preparations are in full swing, with a strong focus on infrastructure, accessibility and real-time monitoring at polling stations.

A total of 75,064 polling booths have been set up, each equipped with essential facilities and supported by trained personnel. The Commission has directed Chief Electoral Officers to ensure that every polling station is fully prepared to handle voters efficiently and without disruption.

To maintain law and order and ensure peaceful polling, micro-observers have been deployed at every polling station. These officials will closely monitor the voting process and report any irregularities in real time, strengthening transparency.

The distribution of Voter Information Slips (VIS) has also commenced to help voters easily identify their polling stations and verify their details in advance.

Minimum facilities at polling stations will include drinking water, shaded waiting areas, toilets with water supply, adequate lighting, ramps for persons with disabilities, proper signage, and well-maintained booths.

Seating arrangements will also be made at regular intervals in queues to support voters, particularly the elderly and differently-abled. As part of voter awareness efforts, four standardised voter information posters will be prominently displayed at all polling stations. These will provide details such as polling station information, candidate lists, voting procedures, accepted identity documents, and key dos and don’ts for voters.

Voter Assistance Booths will be established at each polling station to help voters locate their polling station number and serial number in the electoral roll. Clearly marked guide posters will also be placed along routes leading to polling centres to ensure easy navigation.

Additionally, mobile phone deposit facilities will be provided outside polling stations. Voters will be required to switch off their phones and hand them over to designated volunteers before entering the polling booth, and can collect them after casting their vote.

Campaigning for the elections has concluded, and the state has now entered the mandatory silence period ahead of voting.

The Election Commission has reiterated that all arrangements will be strictly monitored, with field staff instructed to complete preparations well in advance to ensure a seamless and voter-friendly polling experience.