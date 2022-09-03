TN Electricity Regulatory Commission to issue orders on power tariff revision soon

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) will soon be issuing orders of increase power tariff hikes proposed by the Tamil Nadu power utility, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco).

The Tangedco, which is reeling under a total deficit of more than Rs 15,000 crore, has proposed a massive hike in the power rates in the state including domestic consumers. There were protests from all corners including the MSME industries who appealed to the government that increasing power tariff immediately after Covid-19 lockdown would lead to the industry shutting down.

TNERC has heard the petitions of the public through general hearings and will take all aspects into consideration before a final order is passed.

Tangedco, according to officials with the power utility, will be installing windmills with a generating capacity of 42 MW (megawatts). Sixty-three MW solar panels are also being installed in the state as part of the green cover programme of the government.