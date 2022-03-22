TN milking Cauvery issue for political reasons: Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday accused Tamil Nadu of constantly raking up the Cauvery river issue, for political reasons.

Bommai was reacting to the neighbouring state’s moves to stall the proposed Mekedatu project in Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons here, Bommai said: “Ever since India won independence, Tamil Nadu has been raking up the Cauvery issue for political gains.”

Pointing out that the Cauvery Tribunal has given its verdict on the river water share for the states, Bommai said that Mekedatu has been envisaged to cater to the state’s drinking water requirements from the river which has its origin in Karnataka.

“Despite all this, Tamil Nadu is creating problems and approaching the courts,” Bommai said.

Bommai said that the state government will obtain the detailed project report, and take steps to implement the project.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday had unanimously adopted a resolution moved by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan condemning the Karnataka government by voice vote. The resolution was moved against Karnataka’s decision to build a dam at Mekedatu.