TN MP Ganeshamurthi dies at Coimbatore hospital 4 days after ‘attempting suicide’

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2024 8:54 am IST
Chennai: MDMK MP from Tamil Nadu’s Erode constituency, A. Ganeshamurthi died in a private hospital in Coimbatore early Thursday morning.

Ganeshamurthi (76) was upset over being denied a ticket to contest in the Lok Sabha polls. He reportedly attempted suicide by consuming poison on Sunday.

Initially, he was rushed to a local hospital in Erode but as his condition deteriorated, he shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

According to his relatives, Ganeshamurthi had consumed insecticide on Sunday, which led to his hospitalisation and subsequent death.

Further details are awaited.

