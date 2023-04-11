TN: Oppn MLA seeks free IPL tickets, Sports Minister says ‘ask Jay Shah’

Chennai: AIADMK legislator S.P. Velumani on Tuesday asked Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to provide free IPL tickets to the Opposition MLAs, claiming that legislators were given free match tickets when the AIADMK was in power in the state.

Speaking on the floor of the Assembly, Velumani also claimed that the DMK government received 400 tickets for IPL matches, but did not give a single ticket to the Opposition MLAs.

Replying to Velumani, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, said, “The BCCI Secretary is Jai Shah, the son of your close friend Amit Shah… It’s better that you talk to him.”

The DMK leader added: “He (Jay Shah) does not listen to us… You better speak to him and get at least five tickets each for the MLAs.”

Stalin also said that he had paid for 150 tickets for the sportspersons of his constituency.

The minister then took a dig at the Opposition party, saying, “The AIADMK leader here said that they had given IPL tickets to the MLAs for matches held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. But no matches were played at the stadium in the last four years. I wonder for whom did the party buy tickets.”