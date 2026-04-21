TN will continue to fight against delimitation, CM Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday, April 20, said he would continue the fight against the Centre’s delimitation exercise and claimed that the BJP government’s move to bring the delimitation bill in haste only showed its “fascist mindset” in running the government.

Addressing a massive roadshow here, he said, despite warnings from several chief ministers, including himself, against the delimitation exercise, the union government convened a special session of the parliament “in a dictatorial manner.”

“But see what happened in the end. We defeated the delimitation bill. Tamil Nadu will continue to fight against the delimitation,” Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said.

The BJP’s aggressive push for delimitation, targeting the southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, which was facing an election, “displayed the fascist mindset in running the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“They are targeting the non-BJP-ruled states. Like I have been saying all along, this April 23 Assembly election is a fight between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. We should go to the Assembly with a clear majority by winning over 200 seats. So, support the DMK,” he urged the people.

Also, he accused the Centre of obstructing the schemes of the DMK government and even “blocking” the education funds.

Stalin, accompanied by former chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, held a massive roadshow in Chennai covering Pulianthope, Thattankulam, R K Nagar, Virugambakkam, and Maduravoyal areas, campaigning for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidates.

Later, in a post on the social media platform ‘X’, Stalin said the strong endorsement of the DMK government by Arvind Kejriwal has “further energised our campaign and is paving the way for our thumping victory.”

“Tamil Nadu now gears up to deliver a decisive mandate on May 4 and successfully launch Dravidian model 2.0. Thank you, dear Arvind Kejriwal, for your energetic and inspiring roadshow in Chennai today, passionately highlighting our pioneering schemes in education, healthcare, and women’s empowerment,” he said.