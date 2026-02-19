To maintain lavish lifestyle, Hyderabad man steals family gold, stages theft

Police recovered a gold chain, six gold bangles, two gold rings, a silver plate and two silver bowls, all worth Rs 12 lakh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th February 2026 5:28 pm IST
Hyderabad theft

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man was arrested in Hyderabad’s Chikkadpally area for staging a theft at his residence to maintain his lavish lifestyle, police said.

On February 9, Bhaskar Pramod Mula lodged a complaint with the Chikkadpally police station claiming that unidentified persons broke into his penthouse at Alekya Estate and stole gold and silver ornaments.

During the investigation, it was found that Mula, who has been unemployed for some time, is a BTech graduate and had gone to the United States for higher studies but discontinued and returned to India.

Add as a preferred source on Google

He stayed in Bengaluru for some time, where he allegedly took personal loans and used multiple credit cards to fund a lavish lifestyle.

From 2024, due to mounting debts, he started stealing gold and silver jewellery from his grandmother and other family members to maintain the opulence. He pledged the stolen ornaments at HDFC Bank, SBI and Muthoot Finance, and raised about Rs 4.6 lakh.

The revelation came when his elder brother’s marriage was fixed, and the family decided to use the grandmother’s gold ornaments for the wedding. Fearing he would be caught, Malu hatched a plan to stage a theft.

MS Admissions 2026-27

According to the police investigation, Malu created a scene of a break-in by hiding some ornaments in another block of the same apartment complex, disposing of empty boxes and a lock into a nala near the Musi River. He informed his family, following which the initial complaint was registered.

Police arrested Malu and recovered a gold chain, six gold bangles, two gold rings, a silver plate and two silver bowls, all worth Rs 12 lakh.

A First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 305(a) (theft), 238 (disappearance of evidence), 240 (providing false information), and 318(1) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th February 2026 5:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button